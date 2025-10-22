© 2025 91.9 KVCR

What has the role of the first lady become?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 22, 2025 at 8:56 AM PDT

As construction on the new White House ballroom began this week, portions of the East Wing have been demolished. The East Wing has historically been the home of the First Lady.

Kate Andersen Brower, the author of “First Women: The Grace & Power of America’s Modern First Ladies” and “The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House,” joins Here & Now‘s Tiziana Dearing to discuss what the role of the first lady has become.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

