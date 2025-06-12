© 2025 91.9 KVCR

What we know about the Air India plane crash

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 12, 2025 at 9:06 AM PDT

An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after departing the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The flight carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed into a medical college minutes after taking off. Ahmedabad’s police commissioner says one passenger has been found alive.

We get the latest on this developing story from Diaa Hadid, NPR’s international correspondent in Mumbai.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom