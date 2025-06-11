Meet Kat Albrecht, an award-winning pet detective
When former police bloodhound handler Kat Albrecht lost her own dog, she began to panic, but then stopped herself. Albrecht realized exactly what she needed to find her missing canine: another search dog. Within 20 minutes, she found her beloved pooch.
The experience gave her an idea, and she became an award-winning pet detective, harnessing her training to use dogs to find pets. She’s the founder of Missing Pet Partnership, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to the development of community-based lost pet services.
Albrecht joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for tips and advice.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR