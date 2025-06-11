© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Balancing housing density with the need for trees

WBUR
Published June 11, 2025

Cities across the nation and the world struggle with the dual challenges of building enough new housing for growing populations while also growing the tree canopy that makes that housing livable. This struggle is more apparent in Seattle than many people probably imagine. And yet, there are solutions within the city itself, as well as in communities far beyond Seattle’s city limits like Bellevue, Washington; Bozeman, Montana; and even Milan, Italy.

Bellamy Pailthorp of KNKX reports.

