Russian intensifies drone and missile attacks on Ukraine

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 26, 2025 at 9:06 AM PDT

Russia has intensified its drone and missile attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine, killing at least 30 people over the past week.

President Trump says he’s considering more sanctions against Russia as he criticizes the attacks for undermining efforts toward a U.S.-led peace process.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks to Siobhan O’Grady, Ukraine bureau chief for The Washington Post.

