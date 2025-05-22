© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What’s next for Louisville Police reform as federal oversight ends?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 22, 2025 at 8:38 AM PDT

The Department of Justice is now moving to back off plans to oversee policy change at police departments in Minneapolis and Louisville. These consent decrees came after the high-profile police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in 2020.

Here & Now’s Asma Khalid speaks with Roberto Roldan, a city politics and government reporter at Louisville Public Media.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom