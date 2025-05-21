© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Why one family that relies on Medicaid has faith in President Trump

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 21, 2025 at 8:57 AM PDT
Felicia Harvelle of Richmond, Virginia, and her granddaughter Liberty. (Asma Khalid/Here & Now)
/
Felicia Harvelle of Richmond, Virginia, and her granddaughter Liberty. (Asma Khalid/Here & Now)

Families of infants and toddlers from around the country are in Washington, D.C. this week to tell lawmakers to protect Medicaid. The health insurance program that serves mostly low-income people and those with disabilities is facing potential cuts as House Republicans work to advance a tax bill for President Trump.

Here & Now’s Asma Khalid talks with two caregivers about their experiences: Jaid Greene, a mother from Colorado, and Felicia Harvelle, a grandmother from Virginia. Then, we hear more context with Medicaid expert Adrianna McIntyre of Harvard University.

Jaid Greene of Denver, Colorado, and her baby. (Asma Khalid/Here & Now)
/
Jaid Greene of Denver, Colorado, and her baby. (Asma Khalid/Here & Now)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

