A tick-borne illness with malaria-like symptoms is on the rise in the mid-Atlantic U.S.

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 21, 2025 at 8:59 AM PDT

The same tick that causes Lyme disease can also spread babesiosis, a rare but potentially severe illness that can lead to death if left untreated. And babesiosis is on the rise, coinciding with warmer and wetter winters caused by climate change. The good news, researchers say, is that severe cases should be preventable with increased testing and awareness.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Zoya Teirstein, who covers the impacts of climate change on human health for our editorial partners at Grist.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

