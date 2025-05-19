© 2025 91.9 KVCR

JD Vance meets with Pope Leo XIV after his first public mass

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 19, 2025 at 8:55 AM PDT

Conservative American Catholics are hoping for better relations with the Vatican after the election of the first American Pope, Leo XIV. Vice President JD Vance even met with the new pope after Leo celebrated his first public mass.

New York Times religion correspondent Elizabeth Dias joins us from Rome to discuss Vance’s Catholicism and Pope Leo’s past criticism of the vice president.

