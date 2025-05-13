Author Anthony Horowitz on his latest book-within-a-book, 'Marble Hall Murders'

/ The cover of "Marble Hall Murders" beside author Anthony Horowitz. (Courtesy of Harper Collins Publishers)

Author Anthony Horowitz is out with a new book that takes jabs at mystery novels, while still being a great mystery read. “Marble Hall Murders” is about an editor of mystery books who finds herself solving murders in the real world, with clues embedded in the novels she’s working on.

The first two books in the series, “Magpie Murders” and “Moonflower Murders,” were adapted to television for PBS Masterpiece Mystery, and the on-screen version of “Marble Hall Murders” is currently in production. “Marble Hall Murders” is out now.

Here & Now‘s Chris Bentley speaks with Horowitz.

Book excerpt: ‘Marble Hall Murders’

By Anthony Horowitz

