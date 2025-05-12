© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'What the Chicken Knows' book shares the scoop from inside the coop

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 12, 2025 at 8:49 AM PDT

Find a book excerpt here

Sy Montgomery has written more than 34 books about some of the world’s most mysterious and beloved creatures. Her 2015 book “The Soul of an Octopus” was a love letter to the intelligence of the ocean’s mysterious dweller. Now, she tackles a bird you may recognize — the humble chicken.

What the Chicken Knows” is a warm exploration of the charming individuality and delightful smarts of the domesticated fowl. Montgomery joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom