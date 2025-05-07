© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Conclave to elect the next pope beginning

By Jason DeRose,
A Martínez
Published May 7, 2025 at 1:14 AM PDT

The papal conclave is beginning Wednesday at the Vatican, as 133 cardinal electors undertake the solemn task of choosing the next leader of the Catholic Church.

Jason DeRose
Jason DeRose is the Western Bureau Chief for NPR News, based at NPR West in Culver City. He edits news coverage from Member station reporters and freelancers in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Hawaii. DeRose also edits coverage of religion and LGBTQ issues for the National Desk.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.