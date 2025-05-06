© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ronin the rat has found a record number of land mines

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 6, 2025 at 8:53 AM PDT
Ronin on minefield next to danger sign. (Courtesy of APOPO)
/
Ronin on minefield next to danger sign. (Courtesy of APOPO)

A rat named Ronin has earned a Guinness World Record for finding the most landmines, lifesaving work he’s performed in Cambodia. He’s an African giant pouched rat who’s been trained and works with the nonprofit organization APOPO.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Cindy Fast, head of training and innovation at APOPO, about how rats like Ronin are trained to sniff out landmines, other unexploded ordnance and even tuberculosis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom