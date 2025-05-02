© 2025 91.9 KVCR

How active leisure time can improve mental health

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 2, 2025 at 8:57 AM PDT
A kayaker paddles in the water. (Business Wire/AP)
/
Doing more with your time off can improve your life and make you happier. Instead of looking at leisure time as an opportunity to scroll social media for hours or sink into the couch and binge-watch reality television, author and social scientist Arthur Brooks recommends using time outside of work to learn, cultivate skills and build relationships, because it leads to greater happiness.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Arthur Brooks about the science of this and how to get more out of our spare time.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

