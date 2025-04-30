© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

High egg prices increase demand for baby chicks, resulting in nationwide shortage

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 30, 2025 at 8:43 AM PDT

There’s a run on baby chicks. High egg prices have prompted people to rely less on the grocery stores and instead be more self-sufficient by raising chickens to lay their own eggs at home. But stores can’t keep up with the increased demand.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Tik Root, staff writer at Grist, about the nationwide shortage of baby chickens and why they’re such a hot commodity.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom