How colleges are becoming more inclusive of people with intellectual disabilities

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 29, 2025 at 9:03 AM PDT

Families often think that college is not an option for students with intellectual disabilities. But today, there are a growing number of colleges offering inclusive higher education options.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes learns more with Cate Weir, a program director at Think College, part of the Institute for Community Inclusion at the University of Massachusetts Boston.

