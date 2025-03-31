© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump explores third term

By Domenico Montanaro
Published March 31, 2025 at 12:56 PM PDT

President Trump declined to rule out running for a third term, setting up questions about the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution which implements a two-term limit for the presidency.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro