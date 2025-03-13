Some acne treatments from brands like Walgreens, La Roche-Posay voluntarily recalled

Some acne treatments from brands including Walgreens, Proactiv and La-Roche Posay have been voluntarily recalled for containing elevated levels of the carcinogen benzene, the Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday.

The FDA tested 95 products containing benzoyl peroxide, an ingredient widely used to treat acne that can form benzene as a byproduct. The agency found that six products could have more benzene than usual.

They include:

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment (lot number MYX46W, expiration date April 2025)

Walgreens Acne Control Cleanser (lot number 23 09328, expiration date September 2025)

Proactiv Emergency Blemish Relief Cream Benzoyl Peroxide 5% (lot numbers V3305A and V3304A; expiration date October 2025)

Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator (lot number V4204A, expiration date July 2025)

SLMD Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Lotion (lot number 2430600, expiration date March 2025)

Walgreens Tinted Acne Treatment Cream (lot number 49707430, expiration date March 2026)

The FDA made the distinction that these are retailer recalls, not consumer recalls, which means stores that carry the products are being told to remove them from shelves, in person and online. The people who have bought the products aren't being told to take action at this time.

The agency does say that consumers should throw away any of these products if they have expired. It added that consumers' risk of developing cancer from these acne treatments is very low, even if they've used the products for decades.

FDA guidance also says there is no acceptable exposure level for benzene in humans, but allows up to 2 parts per million for certain products that require benzene for manufacturing.

Separately from the FDA testing, makers of another acne treatment, Zapzyt Acne Treatment Gel, voluntarily recalled the product after doing its own evaluation.

The rest of the products the FDA tested had undetectable or low levels of benzene. The full findings will be released in coming months, the agency said.

What is benzene?

Benzene is a chemical naturally found in and around volcanoes, forest fires, crude oil, gasoline and cigarette smoke.

It is one of the top 20 most-produced chemicals in the U.S. It is sometimes used to make other chemicals that are used in plastics, nylon, synthetic fibers, detergents, dyes, pesticides, rubbers and more, according to the CDC.

When humans are exposed to benzene for long periods of time, it can disrupt how cells function. Fewer red and white blood cells are generated, which can cause a weakened immune system and anemia. It can additionally cause cancer and irregular menstrual cycles in women, the CDC says.

Some signs of benzene poisoning may include an irregular heartbeat, headaches and unconsciousness if inhaled, and vomiting, dizziness and death if swallowed. The severity of symptoms depends on how long a person is exposed, how they were exposed and how much they were exposed to, according to the CDC.

