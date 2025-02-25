21 DOGE staffers resign, saying they won't help 'dismantle' public services

Twenty-one members of the United States DOGE Service (formerly the U.S. Digital Service) have resigned, citing DOGE's ongoing work dramatically reshaping the federal government.

"We will not use our skills as technologists to compromise core government systems, jeopardize Americans' sensitive data, or dismantle critical public services. We will not lend our expertise to carry out or legitimize DOGE's actions," the anonymous staffers write in a letter obtained by NPR, and first reported by The Associated Press.

The staffers who resigned appear to have started with USDS before the Trump administration.

"As civil servants, we remained committed throughout the Presidential Transition to delivering better government services through technology and stood ready to partner with incoming officials," they write. "Each of us left senior private sector technology positions to pursue nonpartisan public service. We swore to serve the American people and uphold our oath to the Constitution across presidential administrations. However, it has become clear that we can no longer honor those commitments at the United States DOGE Service."

According to the letter, which is dated Tuesday and addressed to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, the resignations follow numbers of people being let go from USDS earlier this month.

The DOGE effort is overseen by billionaire White House adviser Elon Musk.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

