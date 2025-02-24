Economics IE: February 24

Madison Aument: For 91.9 KVCR News, I’m Madison Aument. This is Economics IE. Earlier this month, Wells Fargo Commercial Banking released its Quarterly Consumer Sentiment Report, which found business leaders to be the most optimistic they’ve been in four years. I spoke to Greg Martinez-Miller, who leads commercial banking in the Inland Empire, about how local business leaders are feeling.

Could you start by defining what the Commercial Sentiment Index score is?

Greg Martinez-Miller: Sure. Wells Fargo began this quarterly survey in 2020. It’s a national survey where we check in with business owners across the country to gauge their sentiment on the state of their businesses and the broader economy. In the Q4 report, which we’re discussing today, we saw a significant jump in positive sentiment from business owners. We received over 350 responses from across the country, and the results were striking.

Sentiment rose from 102.3 to 112.9—the highest score since we began the survey in 2020. This suggests that companies are feeling very optimistic about their businesses, the economy, and are anticipating growing demand.

Madison Aument: Can you contextualize why this data matters and how it informs business decisions moving forward?

Greg Martinez-Miller: The report breaks down into questions about internal and external factors—how business owners feel about their own businesses and the overall economy. When asked about the state of their business compared to 12 months ago, 29% said their business was better off, and 52% remained neutral. So, over 80% reported being either neutral or better off. And for business planning, being neutral isn’t a bad thing—it provides a stable foundation to plan around.

When asked about the expected state of their business in the next 12 months, 43% expected improvement, and 51% remained neutral. Moving to broader economic questions, when surveyed about the expected state of the U.S. economy in the next 12 months, 51% expected improvement—up from 22% in Q3. Looking at the longer term, over the next five years, 63% anticipated economic improvement, up from 44% in Q3.

So, why the uptick in optimism? Obviously, one major change from Q3 to Q4 was the election, but I think there’s more to it than that. When considering our conversations with customers and additional survey responses, a clearer picture emerges.

When asked what factors improved their businesses over the last three to six months, companies cited improved efficiencies, reduced fuel costs, and stabilizing interest rates. I’ll focus on those improved efficiencies—coming out of a highly inflationary environment over the past couple of years, businesses had to become more efficient to preserve their margins. As costs rose, companies had to figure out how to do more with less.

Looking ahead, when asked about their top concerns, business owners mentioned inflation, rising costs, the fear of a recession, and the labor market. These challenges reflect the headwinds companies have faced in recent years. It’s been difficult for executives and business owners to make decisions due to uncertainty around elections, rising interest rates, and inflation. All of these factors made it tough to develop strategic plans and decide on capital investments.

The recent uptick in sentiment likely reflects a growing sense of certainty around many of those issues.

Madison Aument: That was Greg Martinez-Miller with Wells Fargo. Join us again next Monday for Economics IE. For KVCR News, I'm Madison Aument.


