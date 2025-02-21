This musician recreates the sounds of Arctic Siberia... with her voice
Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Soundtracks of our lives
Every species has its unique vocalizations. Indigenous Siberian musician Snow Raven recreates the intricate sounds of reindeer, owls, wolves and more in this mesmerizing performance.
About Snow Raven
Snow Raven is an Indigenous singer and music producer from Arctic Siberia. Born and raised in a small village in the Republic of Sakha, the coldest inhabited area in the world, she learned to mimic the sounds of nature at an early age. Her music is inspired by the traditional songs of her ancestors, the Sakha people of Arctic Siberia. Her latest album is Home.
This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.
Web Resources
Related TED Bio: Snow Raven
Related TED Talk: A cello with many voices
Related TED Video: The weirdest (and coolest) tongues in the animal kingdom
Related NPR Links
NPR Music: This Navajo musician's song lasts four-and-a-half years
Fresh Air: The Sensory Perceptions Of Animals
The Pulse: Communicating with Animals
Copyright 2025 NPR