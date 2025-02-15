© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Fresh Air Weekend: Questlove on 'SLY LIVES!'; 'The Apprentice' star Sebastian Stan

Published February 15, 2025 at 2:00 AM PST
The musician and documentary filmmaker Questlove says that music Sly Stone created in the 1960s and 1970s laid the foundation for the pop, R&B and funk sounds we hear today.
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Questlove confronts the 'burden of Black genius' in a new Sly Stone documentary: In SLY LIVES!, Questlove documents the genius of a funk trailblazer — and the pressure Sly felt as a Black artist. "Sly will be ... the first domino in a long list of people that will self-sabotage."

'The truth hurts': Sebastian Stan reflects on playing Trump in 'The Apprentice': Stan's up for an Oscar for his portrayal of the president early in his career, when Roy Cohn was his lawyer and mentor. Stan says Cohn schooled Trump in "denying reality and reshaping the truth."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

