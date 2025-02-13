Trump's aggressive foreign policy decisions have shaken the globe

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.