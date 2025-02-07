© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Why you need to throw out the relationship rulebook

By Manoush Zomorodi,
James DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published February 7, 2025 at 6:36 AM PST

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour episode Who counts as a significant other?

Is sleeping in separate beds a sign of a failed relationship? What about separate houses? Therapist Stephanie R. Yates-Anyabwile says ditching how couples "should" act can make a partnership stronger.

About Stephanie Yates-Anyabwile

Stephanie Yates-Anyabwile is a marriage and family therapist with a popular YouTube channel covering dating and relationships. Yates-Anyabwile specializes in couples therapy while using pop culture to make relational psychology more engaging. She is a graduate of Northcentral University.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
James Delahoussaye
Sanaz Meshkinpour
