Trump's inauguration day dawns

By Luke Garrett
Published January 20, 2025 at 4:10 AM PST

President-elect Donald Trump will take his oath of office inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda at 12 p.m. ET today.

NPR is kicking off inauguration live coverage in this blog, with news, context and analysis of the day before and after Trump's swearing-in.

Trump is the second president to move his inauguration indoors to the Rotunda, from the West Front of the Capitol, due to a forecast of frigid weather.

Temperatures will reach a high of about 24 degrees Monday with wind gusts as high as 31 mph, according to National Weather Service.

Crews — who spent four months building the inaugural and presidential parade platforms outside — have outfitted the Rotunda and Capitol One Arena to host Trump's inauguration events. Nearly a quarter million people had tickets for Trump's outdoor inauguration, many of whom will not be able to attend the limited-capacity indoor events.

Read more details about the day here, and follow along as our reporters keep you updated on events as they unfold.

Luke Garrett
