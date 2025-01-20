Trump will sign orders today defining sex and ending DEI programs, official says

Trump will sign an executive order on Monday that says it's the policy of the United States to recognize two biologically distinct sexes — male and female — one of many executive actions the incoming administration plan to take, an incoming White House official told reporters on a preview conference call.

"These are sexes that are not changeable, and they are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality," the official said.

The change will require government agencies to use the definitions on documents like passports, visas, and employee records the official said. Taxpayer funds will not be allowed to be used for "transition services," the official said.

"You're no longer going to treat laws that say 'sex' as 'sex, including gender identity.' Sex does not include gender identity. And so agencies are not going to enforce laws as if they do," the official said. "You're not going to have robust and long drop-down menus when you're asking about sex."

A second order will end diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the federal government, the official said, giving as examples environmental justice programs in the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as diversity training.

