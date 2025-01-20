© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Garner Holt Productions is accepting donations for wildfire victims. Click here for more information.

Trump will begin his presidency in delicate position, poll finds

By Domenico Montanaro
Published January 20, 2025 at 5:32 AM PST
Trump speaks during a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club on Jan. 7.
Scott Olson
/
Getty Images
A new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll finds that, despite his claims of an "unprecedented and powerful mandate," Trump may have to be careful about how far he decides to go with what he wants to do.

More people hold an unfavorable than favorable view of him, most are against pardoning those convicted of attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and they're split on whether to mass deport immigrants who are in the U.S. without legal status.

Perhaps most importantly, Americans have high expectations that their personal financial situations will improve under Trump, but more think tariffs will hurt rather than help the economy.

Trump has promised bold action, but, as the NPR poll shows, the politics may be tricky. Presidents often become vulnerable because of overreach. They tend to believe — falsely — that because they were elected, they have a mandate for everything on their agenda. Clearly, that's not the case.

"The opening round of the second term is not going well with the public," said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, which conducted the survey of 1,387 adults. "Americans are not convinced of Trump's agenda pillars, including pardons and tariffs. Mass deportations are only getting mixed reviews."

Here's how respondents feel about Trump, his priorities and his Cabinet picks.

Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
