Trump calls his inauguration 'Liberty Day' for American citizens

By Alana Wise
Published January 20, 2025 at 9:46 AM PST

President Trump declared his inauguration "Liberation Day," vowing to make his last term in office the most consequential in American history.

During remarks in the Capitol Rotunda, Trump vowed to turn the page on American policy after years of criticizing former President Biden for policies that Trump said pushed the country into decline.

"We will move with purpose and speed to bring back hope, prosperity, safety and peace for citizens of every race, religion, color and creed," Trump said.

"For American citizens, January 20th, 2025 is Liberation Day."

Correction: A previous headline on this post incorrectly referred to "Liberation Day" and "Liberty Day."

Copyright 2025 NPR

