The view from Moscow, where Russians are hopeful Trump can bring peace

MOSCOW — Officially, the Kremlin insists it is taking a wait-and-see approach to Donald Trump's return to the White House, saying it welcomed "dialogue" towards improving U.S.-Russian relations but is waiting to see his proposals for the Ukraine crisis.

Yet as the conflict heads into its third year, it's increasingly common to hear ordinary Russians say they want an end to the fighting — and express hope a new Trump administration can deliver it on terms acceptable to Moscow.

"I've heard Trump say he could end the war in a matter of days but it will take compromise from all sides," says Alexander, 24, who, like everyone in this story, declined to provide his last name to NPR out of fear of violating wartime censorship laws.

Viktor, a pensioner from southern Russia and avid supporter of the invasion, says "anything is possible" once Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin finally agree to sit down for peace talks.

In his view, the two leaders are natural allies.

"Democrats in Congress blocked Trump from pursuing better relations with us last time," adds Viktor. "But Republicans are now in control. So there won't be so much interference."

Maxim, an IT specialist from Moscow, says he's less certain Russia, Ukraine, and the West can bridge differences so easily. Over three years, he watched as the conflict escalated — losing several friends to the war along the way.

"Fights are easy to start," he says. "It's making up that's hard."

Copyright 2025 NPR