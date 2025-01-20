© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garner Holt Productions is accepting donations for wildfire victims. Click here for more information.

The Senate has passed the Laken Riley Act

By NPR Washington Desk
Published January 20, 2025 at 3:53 PM PST

The Senate voted 64-35 to approve the Lake Riley Act, a bill that would mandate federal detention for immigrants residing in the country illegally if they are accused of crimes, including theft and burglary. The bill is expected to be the first piece of legislation signed into law by President Trump.

The House still needs to vote on the current version of the bill, after the Senate approved amendments, including an expansion of the measure to cover crimes causing death or serious bodily injury. That vote is expected later this week.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
Trump Inauguration Day 2025
NPR Washington Desk
[Copyright 2024 NPR]