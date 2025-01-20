© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garner Holt Productions is accepting donations for wildfire victims. Click here for more information.

In his final hours as president, Biden pardons Fauci, Capitol Police and others

By Tamara Keith
Published January 20, 2025 at 4:35 AM PST
Dr. Anthony Fauci, then-White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, attends an event in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 9, 2022.
Saul Loeb
/
AFP via Getty Images
Dr. Anthony Fauci, then-White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, attends an event in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 9, 2022.

President Biden said on Monday that he would issue pardons to General Mark A. Milley, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the Members of Congress and staff who served on the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before the Select Committee — hours ahead of President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office.

"The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense," Biden said in a statement.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
Trump Inauguration Day 2025
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith