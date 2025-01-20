© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garner Holt Productions is accepting donations for wildfire victims. Click here for more information.

How Trump's executive action flurry stacks up

By Tamara Keith
Published January 20, 2025 at 7:42 AM PST

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to sign dozens of executive orders, proclamations and memoranda on everything from securing the border to rolling back transgender rights. He's aiming for a record-breaking Day 1. But, numerically, that isn't a high bar to clear.

According to analysis from Bowdoin College professor of government Andrew Rudalevige, the previous record was set by President Biden, who signed nine executive orders and three memos on his first day in office. By the end of his first week, Biden had taken about 30 executive actions. Many of those were efforts to immediately reverse the policies in place during Trump's first term.

Now, Trump is trying to reverse Biden administration policy and show that he is keeping campaign promises, which included pledging many "Day 1" actions.

If Trump signs as many executive orders as he's been telegraphing, he could even beat the single year record of 100, set in 1952 by former President Harry Truman -- a tally that only includes executive orders.

It is worth noting that the sheer number of executive actions matters less than the substance of them. In Trump's first term, many of his executive actions faced legal challenges. There are limits to what can be done through the power of the president's pen alone, though Trump officials have made clear they intend to test those limits in an effort to enact his agenda as quickly as possible.

It's a much faster start than Trump's first term. In 2017, Trump signed only one executive order on Day 1 and had issued fewer than 15 actions by the end of his first week.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
Trump Inauguration Day 2025
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith