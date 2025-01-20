Here's the schedule of Inauguration Day events

Inauguration Day involves much more than the swearing-in ceremony — now planned to take place inside the Capitol building and not on its West Front, given the frigid forecast in Washington, D.C.

The day follows a weekend of receptions, remarks and appearances by the incoming president, and there's a full slate of events on Monday.

Here are some of the events on the day's agenda:

St. John's church service

Tea at the White House

Swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol

Farewell ceremony to the former president and vice president

The president's signing room ceremony

Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) congressional luncheon

Oval Office signing ceremony at the White House

There will also be a live feed of the events in Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, and Trump said he would stop there after being sworn in. Later, he will attend three inaugural balls: the Commander in Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball and the Starlight Ball.

