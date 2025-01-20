© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garner Holt Productions is accepting donations for wildfire victims. Click here for more information.

Here's the schedule of Inauguration Day events

By Rachel Treisman
Published January 20, 2025 at 4:13 AM PST
The U.S. Capitol.
Eric Thayer
/
Getty Images
The U.S. Capitol.

Inauguration Day involves much more than the swearing-in ceremony — now planned to take place inside the Capitol building and not on its West Front, given the frigid forecast in Washington, D.C.

The day follows a weekend of receptions, remarks and appearances by the incoming president, and there's a full slate of events on Monday.

Here are some of the events on the day's agenda:

  • St. John's church service
  • Tea at the White House
  • Swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol
  • Farewell ceremony to the former president and vice president
  • The president's signing room ceremony
  • Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) congressional luncheon
  • Oval Office signing ceremony at the White House

There will also be a live feed of the events in Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, and Trump said he would stop there after being sworn in. Later, he will attend three inaugural balls: the Commander in Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball and the Starlight Ball.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
Trump Inauguration Day 2025
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
See stories by Rachel Treisman