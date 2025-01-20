© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Here's everyone performing at the presidential inauguration

By Isabella Gomez Sarmiento,
Rachel Treisman
Published January 20, 2025 at 4:51 AM PST
Carrie Underwood is set to perform "America the Beautiful" during the swearing-in ceremony
Paras Griffin
/
Getty Images for ABA
Carrie Underwood is set to perform "America the Beautiful" during the swearing-in ceremony

Unlike Trump's first inauguration in 2017, which reportedly struggled to book high-profile performers, several well-known artists will partake in this year's inaugural events:

  • Carrie Underwood
  • Christopher Macchio
  • Lee Greenwood
  • Kid Rock
  • Village People
  • Billy Ray Cyrus
  • Liberty University's Praise Choir
  • Jason Aldean
  • Rascal Flatts
  • Parker McCollum
  • Gavin DeGraw
  • Plus, a surprise musical guest set to appear at the Liberty Ball

Read more about the lineup here.

Tags
Trump Inauguration Day 2025
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento is a production assistant with Weekend Edition.
See stories by Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Rachel Treisman
Rachel Treisman (she/her) is a writer and editor for the Morning Edition live blog, which she helped launch in early 2021.
See stories by Rachel Treisman