© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In U.S., TikTok users flock to another Chinese app -- and love the irony

By Michelle Aslam,
Mia VenkatSarah Handel
Published January 14, 2025 at 1:46 PM PST

With the possibility of a TikTok ban looming, social media users in the U.S. are flocking to another Chinese app known as RedNote.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Michelle Aslam
Michelle Aslam is a 2021-2022 Kroc Fellow and recent graduate from North Texas. While in college, she won state-wide student journalism awards for her investigation into campus sexual assault proceedings and her reporting on racial justice demonstrations. Aslam previously interned for the North Texas NPR Member station KERA, and also had the opportunity to write for the Dallas Morning News and the Texas Observer.
Mia Venkat
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mia Venkat
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Sarah Handel