Former Assemblyman Jose Medina Becomes the first Latino Elected to Serve the Riverside County Board of Supervisors, First District

On Monday, January 6th, Jose Medina held a community swearing-in ceremony at The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture, formally assuming the responsibilities of a member of the Riverside County Board of Supervisors representing the First District. The 1st District serves a population of approximately 485,000 residents, which includes the cities of Perris and Riverside, as well as several unincorporated communities such as Good Hope, Highgrove, Mead Valley, and Meadowbrook. Furthermore, the district encompasses the March Joint Powers Authority (JPA) and the March Air Reserve Base.

Rose Mayes, Executive Director, Fair Housing Council of Riverside County speaking in front of the audience in attendance for Medina's swearing-in ceremony.

Medina took the Oath of Office by the honorable Judge Raquel Marquez of the Superior Court of Riverside County.

Notable speakers were invited to speak on behalf of the newly elected supervisor such as Eliseo Medina, Former International Secretary – Treasure (SEIU International), Tony Thurmond (Superintendent of Public Instruction, State of California), Former Speaker of the Assembly, Anthony Rendon, Mayor Michael Vargas (City of Perris), Rose Mayes (Executive Director, Fair Housing Council of Riverside County), Jesse Melgar (Senior Advisor, UC Berkeley Possibility Lab), and many more.

In Supervisor Medina’s speech, he outlined various initiatives that he and his team plan to pursue over the next four years. Prior to this, the supervisor took a moment to recognize the significance of the hall they were in within the Cheech; “Sala José Jaime Medina,” named in honor of his contributions as a member of the California State Assembly. His efforts were instrumental in securing $9 million for the establishment of the nation’s first museum dedicated to Chicano Art.

“As many speakers have said as well, this is not my home, this is our home. It is a testament in the resilience, contributions and dignity of all the people who call Riverside County and the Inland Empire Home”

Supervisor Medina also recognized the impact and memory of Ofelia Valdez-Yeager who played a foundational role in establishing the Cheech and also as a driving force to how we plans to lead District 1.

“One such friend is Ofelia Valdez Yeager, whose photo is here upfront. A towering figure in the history of Riverside and the Inland Empire. And someone who we lost almost exactly one year ago today. I am reminded of her life long fight for justice, her unwavering belief in the power of believing. Ofelia understood that our work is not just about policy or programs, but about people. About lifting them up and ensuring their voices are heard. I am humbled by her legacy and inspired by her courage. I draw on her courage and countless others as I take on my new role.

Supervisor Medina outlined his objectives for his leadership approach in District 1.

“My commitment is to represent everyone in Riverside County. To fight for the dignity of every resident. To address the needs of the underserved. To make this county a place where opportunity is truly accessible to all. I commit to doing my best to tackle the issues impacting District 1 families. We know that we are living in crisis of affordability. Cost of housing, groceries, and gas are way too high. My team [is] getting ready to tackle these issues for you.”

