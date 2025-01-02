Photos: Bourbon Street reopens in New Orleans after truck attack

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
Bourbon Street re-opened in New Orleans Thursday afternoon, more than 24 hours after Wednesday morning's attack by a Texas man driving a Ford pickup truck plowed into a crowd of New Year's revelers.
The FBI cleared the scene Thursday, just in time for kickoff of the Sugar Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Residents and tourists soon flocked back to the historic street in the heart of the city's French Quarter.