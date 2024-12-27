© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Morning news brief

By Sarah McCammon
Published December 27, 2024 at 1:44 AM PST

South Korea's parliament has voted to impeach the acting president, Israel strikes Yemen's capital following attacks by Houthi rebels, and Georgian protests continue in support of EU membership.

Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.