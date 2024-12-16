© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Bernardino police investigating death of infant found wrapped in women's clothes

KVCR
Published December 16, 2024 at 3:51 PM PST
City of San Bernardino

San Bernardino police officials are investigating the death of an infant and are asking for the public’s help to gather more details.

On Dec. 3, a concerned resident called 911 to alert police officers about finding the deceased baby in the 200 Block of ‘I’ Street. Detective Edgar Chavez said in a video posted online that they found the baby wrapped in women’s clothing.

"Initial evidence suggests that the child was transported to this location utilizing a blue colored reusable grocery bag, which was located next to him," Chavez says on video.  

Chavez also said that the department is concerned for the mother's well-being and is seeking information from the public to aid in the investigation.

Members of the public are encouraged to contact Chavez at 909-384-5637 or through email at chavez_ed@sbcity.org.
Local News