San Bernardino police investigating death of infant found wrapped in women's clothes
San Bernardino police officials are investigating the death of an infant and are asking for the public’s help to gather more details.
On Dec. 3, a concerned resident called 911 to alert police officers about finding the deceased baby in the 200 Block of ‘I’ Street. Detective Edgar Chavez said in a video posted online that they found the baby wrapped in women’s clothing.
"Initial evidence suggests that the child was transported to this location utilizing a blue colored reusable grocery bag, which was located next to him," Chavez says on video.
Chavez also said that the department is concerned for the mother's well-being and is seeking information from the public to aid in the investigation.
Members of the public are encouraged to contact Chavez at 909-384-5637 or through email at chavez_ed@sbcity.org.