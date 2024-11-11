State air board revises fuel standards amid concerns over gas prices and emissions

More details at CalMatters

After an 11-hour meeting, California’s top air regulator voted Friday to revise a policy to cut transportation emissions, despite concerns it could raise gas prices and prolong fossil fuel dependence.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has proposed updates to its fuel standards, aiming for a 30% reduction in vehicle emissions by 2030 and a 90% reduction by 2045.

CARB officials say they’ll reach these targets by accelerating deployment of electric and hydrogen fuel, while incentivizing biofuel producers.

Republican Assemblyman Tom Lackey told the air board the revised standards will hurt Californian’s at the gas pump.

"If you approve this measure, California drivers will pay over $2 more a gallon than other drivers throughout the country."

CARB officials said there’s no data showing that the state’s fuel standards will raise gas prices.

Meanwhile, environmentalists say CARB’s decision misses an opportunity to direct state funding towards electrification.

Faraz Rizvi, with the Asian Pacific Environmental Network, says CARB’s decision will impact communities near dairy digesters and oil refineries across the state.

"What the staff proposal does is it really creates subsidies and public dollars for big ag, big oil that ultimately are going to come at the cost of our communities."

CARB says it will review the fuel standards annually and could adjust them if they significantly raise costs for consumers.

