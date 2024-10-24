'Conclave' is a potboiler that starts bubbling in its opening moments

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

If you think presidential elections are unpredictable, wait until you catch the selection process for a new pope in the movie thriller "Conclave," based on a best-selling airport read. It is, says critic Bob Mondello, a pot-boiler that starts bubbling in its opening moments.

BOB MONDELLO, BYLINE: A throbbing score accompanies Cardinal Lawrence - played by Ralph Fiennes - as he walks briskly through the Vatican to join fellow cardinals at the pontiff's bedside, where John Lithgow's Cardinal Tremblay makes a somber affirmation.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CONCLAVE")

JOHN LITHGOW: (As Cardinal Tremblay) The pope is dead. The throne is vacant.

MONDELLO: This means convening a conclave, sequestering all the world's cardinals in the Sistine Chapel while they select a new pope. Lawrence will be the organizer.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CONCLAVE")

RALPH FIENNES: (As Cardinal Lawrence) The supervision of this election is a duty I never thought I'd have to perform.

MONDELLO: He is briskly efficient, taking care not to play favorites, though he's friends with Stanley Tucci's liberal American cardinal, who some think has an inside track.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CONCLAVE")

STANLEY TUCCI: (As Cardinal Bellini) Have you seen the papers? Apparently, it's already decided - it's to be me.

FIENNES: (As Cardinal Lawrence) And I happen to agree with them.

TUCCI: (As Cardinal Bellini) What if I know in my heart that I am not worthy?

FIENNES: (As Cardinal Lawrence) You are more worthy than any of us.

TUCCI: (As Cardinal Bellini) I'm not.

FIENNES: (As Cardinal Lawrence) Well, then tell your supporters not to vote for you - to pass the chalice.

TUCCI: (As Cardinal Bellini) And let it go to him? Then I could never live with myself.

MONDELLO: "Him" is an Italian conservative who wants to take the church back a few decades. There's also a candidate from Nigeria who's angling to be the first African pope. And just to throw a wrench in things, there's a wild card.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CONCLAVE")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As character) Another cardinal has turned up. He was never on our list.

FIENNES: (As Cardinal Lawrence) He has to be an imposter.

MONDELLO: At which point, things get squirrely fast. There's a secret letter...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CONCLAVE")

TUCCI: (As Cardinal Bellini) Where did you get this?

MONDELLO: ...Suggesting intrigue...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CONCLAVE")

FIENNES: (As Cardinal Lawrence) The Holy Father was spying on all of us.

MONDELLO: ...Threats...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CONCLAVE")

LITHGOW: (As Cardinal Tremblay) You should be careful, Thomas.

MONDELLO: ...Watchful nuns who weigh in.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CONCLAVE")

ISABELLA ROSSELLINI: (As Sister Agnes) Although we sisters are supposed to be invisible, God has nevertheless given us eyes and ears.

MONDELLO: Fiennes investigates...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CONCLAVE")

FIENNES: (As Cardinal Lawrence) What did you discuss with the Holy Father in that final meeting?

MONDELLO: ...Which raises hackles.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CONCLAVE")

LITHGOW: (As Cardinal Tremblay) I should pretend this conversation never took place.

FIENNES: (As Cardinal Lawrence) But it has taken place.

MONDELLO: It's starting to sound like an episode of "House Of Cardinals," right?

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CONCLAVE")

FIENNES: (As Cardinal Lawrence) This is a conclave. It's not a war.

TUCCI: (As Cardinal Bellini) It is a war. And you have to commit to a side.

MONDELLO: Wars, let's note, are something director Edward Berger knows a bit about. His last film, 2022's "All Quiet On The Western Front," laid out the German side of World War I so effectively it was nominated for nine Academy Awards and took home best international feature. In that one, he trafficked in mud and blood. In "Conclave," he's got mud-slinging and scarlet - ceremonial robes swirling in a persuasively reproduced Sistine Chapel - along with a bit of purplish prose.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CONCLAVE")

FIENNES: (As Cardinal Lawrence) There is one sin which I have come to fear above all others - certainty. If there was only certainty and no doubt, there would be no mystery, and therefore no need for faith.

MONDELLO: It's all terribly serious and a bit silly in the way the plot twists pile up - you'll see some of them coming. But the screenplay lobs one Hail Mary that'll knock viewers sideways, which means "Conclave" has made the transition from a good airport read to what will someday be a good in-flight watch. In the meantime, it's going to fill a lot of the pews at your local cinema. I'm Bob Mondello.

