9/20 KVCR Midday News: California IDs to be available on Apple Wallet; Thousands serving time could vote but don’t know it

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published September 21, 2024 at 9:20 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California drivers can get mobile licenses on their iPhones — but they need physical ones too. CalMatters

2. Thousands in California’s jails have the right to vote — but many don’t know it. CalMatters.

3. UC Riverside Chancellor Kim Wilcox to retire at end of 2024-2025 academic year.

4. Evan Ellingson 5K to raise support for drug addiction recovery.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
