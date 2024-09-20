© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Updated Information for Victims of the Line Fire

A 'mini-moon' will be visible from Earth for the next two months

By Jordan-Marie Smith,
Christopher Intagliata
Published September 20, 2024 at 1:40 PM PDT

Earth’s gravity has disrupted an asteroid named 2024 P-T-5. The space rock and the Earth are now in a fleeting gravitational dance.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Jordan-Marie Smith
Jordan-Marie Smith is a producer with NPR's All Things Considered.
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
See stories by Christopher Intagliata