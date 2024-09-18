The New Georgia Project aims to reach 1 million residents – one door at a time

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

In Atlanta, where scenes like this are unfolding every day.

(SOUNDBITE OF KNOCKING ON DOOR)

KELLY: That's Nassir McWilliams (ph), age 20, out door-knocking, trying to talk to voters. He gets lucky maybe every 10 houses or so, like this one.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NASSIR MCWILLIAMS: Hey, how's it going?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: I'm pretty good (ph).

MCWILLIAMS: I hope I'm not bothering you too much.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: No, that's all right.

MCWILLIAMS: My name's Nassir.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Nice to meet you, hi.

MCWILLIAMS: I'm canvassing with the New Georgia Project Action Fund.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: OK.

MCWILLIAMS: I'm on your block talking to voters because we're in a critical election year, and your vote could make all the difference.

KELLY: We are in Atlanta's Washington Park neighborhood, close to downtown. McWilliams is canvassing, as you heard, for the New Georgia Project. That is a nonprofit that works to build civic engagement among historically marginalized communities. They estimate they have knocked on more than 400,000 doors so far this election year. The goal? One million.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MCWILLIAMS: I've got some literature for you. I won't talk your ear off, but my question to you is, can we count on your vote this year?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Yes, we are voting. This is a voting house.

MCWILLIAMS: That's what I like to hear.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Thank you.

MCWILLIAMS: Thank you so much, and enjoy your day.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: You as well. Thank you so much.

MCWILLIAMS: Yes, sir.

KELLY: The pamphlets Nassir McWilliams is tucking inside screen doors bear the quote, "we have a chance to elect our first Black woman president, and I want to be part of history," end quote. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

