R&B and funk legend Frankie Beverly dies at 77

By Sidney Madden
Published September 12, 2024 at 12:53 AM PDT

Singer Frankie Beverly led the soul group Maze through a number of R&B hits in the 1980s. Beverly died on Tuesday at the age of 77.

