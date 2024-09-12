Danity Kane's Dawn Richard sues Sean 'Diddy' Combs for sexual assault and battery

Former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard has filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs, alleging the hip-hop mogul sexually assaulted her, deprived her of food and sleep and refused to pay her adequately.

Richard also says in the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in a New York federal court, that she witnessed Combs physically abuse his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, on numerous occasions, and saw Combs and his associates engaging in illegal drugs and sexual acts with underage girls.

“Over the decades following his rise to fame, Mr. Combs’ star-studded, larger-than-life persona overshadowed his vicious temper and pervasive acts of violence directed towards those in his inner circle – specifically, women,” the complaint says.

Richard claims she was deprived of food and sleep

Richard became associated with Combs in 2004 after auditioning for season three of his MTV reality show, Making the Band. Richard alleges during auditions he called female contestants names, including “fat,” “ugly” and ““bi***.”

Richard says during the production of the show, and in subsequent years, she and her bandmates were forced to rehearse for up to 48 hours with no rest or food. Richard says she lost a substantial amount of weight and began getting rashes from the microphone pack she wore on her back during filming.

In one instance, Richard was exercising on the beach and vomited. Instead of MTV providing medical assistance, crews filmed the incident, according to the complaint.

Richard says she was diagnosed in 2010 with anemia, a low white blood cell count and arthralgia, or joint stiffness caused by overuse, sprains and infections such as rheumatic fever and chickenpox.

“Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour,” Combs’ attorney Erica Wolff said in a statement.

Richard says she was sexually assaulted, witnessed Combs abuse Ventura

Richard said in the complaint that Combs would often come into her dressing room unannounced. While she was working with a stylist, he would touch her butt and around her breasts to signal where the clothing should fall, according to the lawsuit.

Combs also regularly asked her to strip down to her underwear in rehearsals, smacked Richard on the butt and conducted meetings in only his underwear, the complaint alleges.

If Richard rebuffed Combs' advances, he’d retaliate by leaving her off of songs and performances, according to the complaint.

Danity Kane disbanded in 2009, but Richard continued working with Combs as a member of the newly formed Diddy-Dirty Money, a trio that included her, Combs and singer-songwriter Kalenna Harper.

Richard says she began fearing for her physical safety after she and Harper went to Combs’ home in Los Angeles. Combs came into the kitchen and began berating Ventura for not cooking his eggs correctly, and proceeded to throw the pan at her and drag her up the stairs, the lawsuit claims.

The next day Combs allegedly bought Richard and Harper flowers and said what they had witnessed “was just a lover’s argument where no one was hurt ... if you say anything, there will be consequences.”

Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs in November of last year and settled out of court. Months later, surveillance video appeared to show Combs kicking and dragging Ventura in the hall of a hotel. Ventura alleged Combs paid hotel staff $50,000 to secure footage of the incident.

On other occasions, Richard alleges Combs pulled Ventura out of a van by her neck and pinned her to the ground; punched her in the face in the bathroom of a party; and punched her in the stomach at a dinner in front of several high-profile celebrities, including Interscope Records Founder Jimmy Iovine.

Iovine and Combs had allegedly just struck a $50 million distribution deal for Combs’ music.

“Even after Mr. Iovine watched Mr. Combs commit a violent assault in front of numerous high-profile witnesses, the Bad Boy-Interscope deal took place and remained in effect, providing Mr. Combs with immense financial rewards and enabling him to commit further acts of violence without fear of repercussions,” the complaint says.

Interscope Geffen A&M Records is named as a defendant in the suit.

Richard and Harper both tried to encourage Ventura to leave Combs and were allegedly met with a litany of threats from him, such as “you want to die today” and “I end people.”

According to the complaint, Richard also saw the late Kim Porter – Combs’ former girlfriend and the mother of several of his children – leaving a recording studio crying, with face injuries.

Richard’s father confronted Combs, complaint says

In December 2010, Diddy-Dirty Money was preparing for a performance on Saturday Night Live. Combs called Richard wanting to know her whereabouts. When she and Harper arrived at the studio, he repeatedly chided the women and called them names, drawing the attention of people in the lobby, according to the complaint.

Richard allegedly asked Combs to stop, and he drew a fist as if he were going to punch her. Combs' bodyguard stepped in and escorted Richard out of the studio into a car. Harper went after her, and the two were locked in the car for several hours.

Richard had her phone with her and called her father. He arrived in New York from Baltimore a few hours later and threatened to call the police on Combs, who allegedly told him to "think about your family” and “think about your daughter’s career,” the complaint says.

After the SNL performance, Combs allegedly told Richard, “You don’t call your dad unless you’re in the hospital.”

Richard says she is owed money for performances and publishing

After Danity Kane broke up, Richard’s songs were still being recorded by other artists on Combs’ Bad Boy Records. Richard was promised royalties and license fees, which she never received, she alleges.

Diddy-Dirty Money found success, with millions of single sales. Richard estimates she is owed about $1.2 million in unpaid wages and royalties, more than $350,000 for U.S. tour performances and at least $1.5 million for her promotion of Ciroc, a vodka brand Combs partnered with in 2007.

Richard also alleges she was not paid for her involvement in a planned reboot for Making the Band in 2020, in which she was to appear as a judge. The show was in limbo due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If Ms. Richard had such a negative experience with Making the Band and Danity Kane, she would not have chosen to continue working directly with Mr. Combs for Dirty Money, nor would she have returned for the Making the Band reboot in 2020 or agreed to be featured on The Love Album last year,” Wolff said.

She added, “It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court.”

Richard is asking for a jury trial; compensatory damages, such as lost wages, royalties, publishing and touring; compensation for severe emotional distress; civil penalties; punitive damages and attorney’s fees.



