8/12 KVCR Midday News: Housing, homelessness top priority for state lawmakers

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published August 12, 2024 at 12:45 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Southern California’s air quality regulator has issued a wind and dust advisory warning for the Eastern Coachella Valley due to high wind levels.

2. Housing and homelessness are top of mind as California lawmakers wrap up their 2024 legislative session.

3. San Bernardino County’s Superintendent of Schools is now accepting applications for veterans looking to receive a high school diploma.

4. Murrieta’s school district won’t be joining Chino Valley’s lawsuit against a state law banning school districts from adopting transgender notification policies.

5. A docuseries on the Inland Empire’s warehousing and logistics industry is scheduled to premiere on Thursday evening.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
