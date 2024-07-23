Hawarden Fire caused by fireworks, suspects seen fleeing area

The Hawarden Fire has burned over 500 acres and six homes in Riverside. Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson confirmed on Monday that illegal fireworks caused the fire and that authorities are now looking to catch those responsible.

The fire started on Sunday afternoon and is 40% contained. Officials say the blaze destroyed at-least six homes and damaged seven others, causing about 11 million dollars in destruction.

Mayor Lock Dawson says the fire is a reminder of why fireworks are illegal in the city.

"We live in an area with dry brush, varied terrain, and high temperatures, making it ideal for such disasters," she said.

Lock Dawson also mentioned that suspects are seen on surveillance footage leaving the scene of the fire. Officials say it's still not clear how many suspects there are.

"This kind of reckless behavior is unacceptable," she said. "And we’ll take every measure to prevent such incidents in the future."

Evacuation orders have been lifted and some residents have returned home.

Over 80 firefighters and 21 engines are still battling the blaze with emergency services on-site to support residents.

For daily updates on the Hawarden Fire, Riverside residents and the public can visit the city’s website.