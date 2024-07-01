7/1 KVCR Midday News: Fires burn hundreds of acres in Fontana, Moreno Valley over the weekend

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. This weekend, several hundred acres were set ablaze in Moreno Valley and Fontana.

2. Governor Gavin Newsom has announced his support for a bill to make financial literacy a graduation requirement for California high schoolers.

3. 9-8-8 mental health crisis line celebrates 2nd anniversary.

4. The list of statewide ballot measures that will go before voters in November is set to be finalized this week.