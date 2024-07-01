© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

7/1 KVCR Midday News: Fires burn hundreds of acres in Fontana, Moreno Valley over the weekend

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published July 1, 2024 at 5:18 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. This weekend, several hundred acres were set ablaze in Moreno Valley and Fontana.
2. Governor Gavin Newsom has announced his support for a bill to make financial literacy a graduation requirement for California high schoolers.
3. 9-8-8 mental health crisis line celebrates 2nd anniversary.
4. The list of statewide ballot measures that will go before voters in November is set to be finalized this week.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria