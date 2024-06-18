Russian President Putin on a rare trip to North Korea for a 2-day visit

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.